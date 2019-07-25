More White Extremist Propaganda Appearing at US Colleges

Stephan: When I tell you the Christofascist White Supremacists are making a concerted effort to take over the country, as the National Socialists took over Germany, I'm not kidding.

Signs, fliers and other notices with racist language are increasingly being found at colleges and universities in the United States, a new report finds.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported recently that examples of white supremacist propaganda on U.S. college campuses rose during the most recent school year.

The ADL watches hate groups, including those who believe that white people are better than members of other races. The group says its aim is to secure justice and fair treatment for all people. It adds that white supremacist propaganda on campuses has increased in each of the past two years.

The report noted a sharp increase in documented cases in the 2017-2018 school year. Examples included white supremacist fliers, stickers and other material.

​More extremist propaganda was found during the spring term of 2019 than any term in the past, the ADL said. There were 161 incidents on 122 different college and university campuses across 33 states, and in Washington, D.C. The report documented 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda on U.S. campuses between September 2018 and the end of May 2019.

The cases were tied to organizations linked to […]