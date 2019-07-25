Exclusive: Trump’s next environmental disaster: Reclassifying nuclear waste as ‘safe’

Stephan: It is hard to believe this story could be true. That it is tells you the true nature of the Trump administration.

With Congress Limiting What Can Be Dumped at Nuke Sites, the Energy Department May Just Redefine What It’s Dumping

The U.S. Department of Energy wants to redefine what constitutes high-level radioactive waste, cutting corners on the disposal of some of the most dangerous and long-lasting waste byproduct on earth—reprocessed spent fuel from the nuclear defense program.