Trump Administration Circumvents Congress For Food Benefit Cuts (Again)

The Trump administration is reviving another food benefit cut that Republicans couldn’t get through Congress.
Under a new proposal from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, states would lose some flexibility to set eligibility standards for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ― commonly known as food stamps ― which would push 3 million people out of the program.
“Our job is to make sure folks have the tools they need to move away from SNAP dependency,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters on Monday evening.
Perdue said that food benefits are wasted on wealthy people who should not be eligible.
“Recently […]