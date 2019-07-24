Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

Chinese Money in the U.S. Dries Up as Trade War Drags On

Author:     Alan Rappeport
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     July 21, 2019
Stephan:   The trade war that Trump initiated with China is having all manner of unintended consequences, none of them good. Consider this report as an example of what I mean.

A Chinese trade delegation visiting a soybean farm near Norborne, Mo. Chinese foreign direct investment in the United States fell to $5.4 billion in 2018 from a peak of $46.5 billion in 2016.
Credit: Dave Kaup/Reuters

WASHINGTON — Growing distrust between the United States and China has slowed the once steady flow of Chinese cash into America, with Chinese investment plummeting by nearly 90 percent since President Trump took office.

The falloff, which is being felt broadly across the economy, stems from tougher regulatory scrutiny in the United States and a less hospitable climate toward Chinese investment, as well as Beijing’s tightened limits on foreign spending. It is affecting a range of industries including Silicon Valley start-ups, the Manhattan real estate market and state governments that spent years wooing Chinese investment, underscoring how the world’s two largest economies are beginning to decouple after years of increasing integration.

“The fact that the foreign direct investment has fallen so sharply is symbolic of how badly the economic relationship […]

