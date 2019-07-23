Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

Pence abruptly canceled trip because person he was meeting was about to be busted by the feds

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 22, 2019
 Link: Pence abruptly canceled trip because person he was meeting was about to be busted by the feds
Stephan:   Every day I read something about the Trump administration that just leaves me thinking if I put that in one of my novels it would seem exaggerated and outrageous. Yet all of these stories are true. Here's the one that stood out for me today.  We don't have a government anymore; in this administration we have a criminal syndicate.

Jeff Hatch

The White House abruptly canceled a planned trip to New Hampshire to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from being seen with somebody about to be busted for interstate drug trafficking of fentanyl, Politico reported Monday.

“Among the problems was a federal law enforcement probe involving individuals Pence would likely encounter, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident. If Pence stepped off the vice presidential aircraft, one of the people he would have seen on the ground was under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for moving more than $100,000 of fentanyl from Massachusetts to New Hampshire,” Politico reported.

Former New York Giants player Jeff Hatch agreed to plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges and is now facing up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Federal court documents released Friday said Hatch was caught in 2017 with 1,500 grams of fentanyl. A baggie of the drug sold on the streets of New Hampshire is usually about one-tenth of a gram,” Politico reported.

Over

