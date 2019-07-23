Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

New geothermal battery directly converts heat to electricity

Author:     Michael Irving
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     22 July 2019
 Link: New geothermal battery directly converts heat to electricity
Stephan:   Here is some fascinating and very good news about non-carbon energy, and the transition out of the carbon era. As described in this report, "Now researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology and Sanoh Industrial have developed a new type of battery cell that can directly convert heat energy into electricity." If only we had started to make the shift as Jimmy Carter had tried to make happen when he was president. But the transportation and oil industries were too strong then. The research discussed in this report is to be found in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

A new battery cell design could help us tap into the vast stores of geothermal energy beneath our feet
Credit: OlgaSinenkoBO/
Depositphotos

One of the largest natural sources of renewable energy could be right under our feet – literally. The Earth itself is a big warm ball just waiting for us to tap into it, with vast stores of geothermal energy lying beneath Australia, the United States and plenty of other areas. Now researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology and Sanoh Industrial have developed a new type of battery cell that can directly convert heat energy into electricity.

Most geothermal systems work using water heated by hot rocks a few kilometers below the Earth’s surface. That water is either naturally present and pumped to the surface, or pumped down, heated and pumped back up. Such systems often need high temperatures, over 180° C (356° F), to work, and don’t necessarily scale up that well.

But the Japanese researchers […]

