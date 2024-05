New geothermal battery directly converts heat to electricity

Stephan: Here is some fascinating and very good news about non-carbon energy, and the transition out of the carbon era. As described in this report, "Now researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology and Sanoh Industrial have developed a new type of battery cell that can directly convert heat energy into electricity." If only we had started to make the shift as Jimmy Carter had tried to make happen when he was president. But the transportation and oil industries were too strong then. The research discussed in this report is to be found in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A