Alabama governor quietly signs law allowing mega-church a private police force

Stephan: Christofascists are always working to breach the firewall created by the Founders to separate church and state. And in Alabama it has come to this.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation allowing a mega-church to establish its own police force, despite threats of a legal challenge.

The law, which was approved quietly two weeks ago, allows Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham to set-up a private law enforcement department to make arrests when crimes are committed on its properties, according to the Associated Press.

Church officials say the measure is necessary to provide adequate security for the 2,000 students and faculty on its two private school campuses, the AP said.

According to AL.com, Briarwood Presbyterian Church averages 2,800 to 3,600 worshipers per week, making it one of the three biggest churches in Alabama. The church also has Briarwood Christian School, a private K-12 institution, with an enrollment of 1,875 students, and a theological seminary.

Per the website, the officers will have to complete state certified training by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission and be trained on the proper use of a non-lethal weapon.

Briarwood Presbyterian Church