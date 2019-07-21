Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, July 21st, 2019

Mueller Witness Charged With Transportation Of Child Pornography

Author:     Nick Visser
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     06/04/2019 06:00 am ET
 Link: Mueller Witness Charged With Transportation Of Child Pornography
Stephan:   Yet another close Trump associate is in court over child pornography and sexual molestation of a minor. It should be obvious by now that Trump surrounds himself with people like himself. Nothing unusual in that, we all do pretty much the same thing. The difference is not in the human process, but in the choices.  Trump chooses to associate with men like himself, grifters, scam artists, and sexual predators. Men who are okay hanging out with Trump, working for him, because they, like Trump, are that kind of person.

 

George Nader, the latest Trumper to be arrested
Credit: Quartz

George Nader, a man who served as a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, was charged with transporting child pornography and arrested in New York on Monday.

Federal prosecutors allege Nader, 60, traveled with illegal material on his cell phone while flying from Dubai to Washington D.C. in early 2018. He allegedly had visual depictions of “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” at the time, and was arrested Monday upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He faces between 15 to 40 years in prison if convicted. He previously pleaded guilty to the same charge in 1991, serving about six months in prison.

Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman, served as an informal advisor to the United Arab Emirates’ […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Eric on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Of all the ways that Trump could be taken down, I hope it’s child porn/sex that ultimately does it. Because it’s the lowest that a human being can go and he deserves it. Imagine an ex US President sitting in jail, in solitary confinement, alone for 24 hours a day, fearful of even meeting another inmate. Oh, we can only dream.