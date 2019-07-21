Mueller Witness Charged With Transportation Of Child Pornography

George Nader, a man who served as a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, was charged with transporting child pornography and arrested in New York on Monday.
Federal prosecutors allege Nader, 60, traveled with illegal material on his cell phone while flying from Dubai to Washington D.C. in early 2018. He allegedly had visual depictions of “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” at the time, and was arrested Monday upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
He faces between 15 to 40 years in prison if convicted. He previously pleaded guilty to the same charge in 1991, serving about six months in prison.
Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman, served as an informal advisor to the United Arab Emirates’ […]
