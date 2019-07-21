Mueller Witness Charged With Transportation Of Child Pornography

Stephan: Yet another close Trump associate is in court over child pornography and sexual molestation of a minor. It should be obvious by now that Trump surrounds himself with people like himself. Nothing unusual in that, we all do pretty much the same thing. The difference is not in the human process, but in the choices. Trump chooses to associate with men like himself, grifters, scam artists, and sexual predators. Men who are okay hanging out with Trump, working for him, because they, like Trump, are that kind of person.