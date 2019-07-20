Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, July 20th, 2019

The Future of the City Is Childless

Author:     Derek Thompson
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     JUL 18, 2019
 Link: The Future of the City Is Childless
Stephan:   This is a well-researched evidence-based article on a subject that I have been following for years because I think it is a major social issue. No developed nation has a sustainable birthrate, and I believe millions of people are going to die as a result of climate change. For some time now I have thought that the population issue of the future is not going to be overpopulation, rather it will be underpopulation. Here is a view of that major trend that few have thought about.

Credit: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

A few years ago, I lived in a walkup apartment in the East Village of New York. Every so often descending the stairway, I would catch a glimpse of a particular family with young children in its Sisyphean attempts to reach the fourth floor. The mom would fold the stroller to the size of a boogie board, then drag it behind her with her right hand, while cradling the younger and typically crying child in the crook of her left arm. Meanwhile, she would shout hygiene instructions in the direction of the older child, who would slap both hands against every other grimy step to use her little arms as leverage, like an adult negotiating the boulder steps of Machu Picchu. It looked like hell—or, as I once suggested to a roommate, a carefully staged public service announcement against family formation.

Apparently, the public got the message. Last year, for the first time in four decades, something strange happened in New York City. In a non-recession year, it […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 7:04 am

    If the rich were not under-taxed, their tax money could be used to make cities less expensive to live in, by reducing housing and food costs, thus increasing the chance for couples to want to have children and solving this problem.