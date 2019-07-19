Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, July 19th, 2019

University of Alaska is the ‘worst-case scenario’ of higher education being destroyed by Republicans

Author:     Matthew Chapman
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 5, 2019
 Link: University of Alaska is the ‘worst-case scenario’ of higher education being destroyed by Republicans
Stephan:   At least once a week I read a research report or an article concerning the depredations Republicans are visiting on public higher education in the United States. It is a strong and growing trend. Republicans neither want nor support an educated populace because studies one after another show that when people get more education they tend to vote Democratic.  Republican governance is entirely about supporting the privileged, milking the poor, and serving their corporate masters. The party has no interest in social wellbeing.

Republican Governor of Alaska Mike Dunleavy

Alaska has been thrown into chaos as newly elected Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy used a line-item veto to slash funding for the public university system by 41 percent — a devastating blow that has the already cash-strapped University of Alaska scrambling to furlough professors and cancel classes.

It’s a nightmare situation for the state — and, wrote Adam Harris for The Atlantic, a “worst-case scenario” of what happens when higher education becomes a partisan issue.

“It has not been uncommon to see significant cuts by states to higher-education funding—particularly during economic slowdowns—but ‘it is uncommon to do it in one fell swoop,’ Nick Hillman, an associate professor of higher education at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, told me,” wrote Harris. “Alaska had a deficit, and the governor had promised not to raise taxes to deal with it, so he chose a favored punching bag to take the hit instead: higher education.”

The problem, Harris said, is that over the past several years, […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. lauren raine on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:13 am

    America has always had a strong anti-intellectual emphasis – I long ago realized this when I lived in the UK, where people have a much broader education, and a social respect for education, resulting in a population that is much more informed and conversant, in my opinion. But the “dumbing down” of america has reached, as this article illustrates, a whole new level under the fascism of republican Trumpism and evangelical ideology. An illiterate, uneducated, undiscerning, uninformed population is a malleable population that can be controlled and easily influenced. Education is, as my father so often used to tell me, necessary to a real democracy.