Private Prison Bosses Beg Taxpayers to Pay Human-Trafficking Lawsuit Bills

Stephan: If you want to see the slavering greed of corporate America, and its disdain for social wellbeing, you need only look at the gulag, America's moral cancer. Imagine $753 a night to keep children in a private contractor concentration camp. Consider this.

Early last year, a senior executive in the nation’s second-largest private prison company went to Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a desperate plea: to pick up their multimillion-dollar legal bills.

Over the last five years, a series of people formerly held in GEO Group’s private immigration detention centers have sued the company over a work program. They allege that the company forces detainees to do manual labor for $1 a day (sometimes less) and has punished detainees who refuse with solitary confinement. Half a dozen suits are challenging the work programs and seeking damages for detainees from GEO and CoreCivic, another private prison company. They allege that the programs break a landmark law against human trafficking.

So GEO’s legal bills have piled up. And while the company has publicly downplayed the challenge the lawsuits pose, private correspondence between its top executives and senior officials at ICE indicates GEO views the litigation as cause for major concern. The communications—which Northwestern University Political […]