Report: Border Patrol Chief Participated in Facebook Group Where Agents Joked About Migrant Deaths

Stephan: It is my view that ICE and the Border Patrol, the agencies which, along with private corporate contractors, maintain the child concentration camps, and the appalling detention centers for adults, should both be disbanded, with all staff from top to bottom fired. These are Gestapo like organizations filled, on the evidence, with bullies, thugs, and sexual predators. It is estimated that as many as 50 percent of personnel were involved in the now infamous Facebook group. And when I say top to bottom I mean just that.

Carla Provost, the chief of the United States Border Patrol, was one of a number of Border Patrol personnel to participate in a Facebook group in which members joked about migrant deaths and made other offensive comments about immigrants and asylum-seekers, the Intercept reported Friday. The group’s discovery led to two separate investigations by government watchdog groups into unprofessional behavior.

The group—called “I’m 10-15” after the Border Patrol code for “aliens in custody”—was created in August 2016 for current and former Border Patrol agents. Members posted obscene, misogynistic, and racist content in it, along with cruel comments about migrants. Only one post from Provost has come to light so far, from November 2018, and it doesn’t appear offensive on its own. (A group member commented about Provost’s ascent to the top of the agency, and she chimed in to the resulting conversation to clarify the timeline.) But it indicates she was aware […]