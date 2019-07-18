‘An insanely bad move’: Experts sound alarm as Trump’s nuclear safety agency weighs rollback of plant inspections

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said one member of Congress, “needs to do more—not less—to ensure nuclear reactor safety.”
After months of experts raising alarm over the nuclear power industry pressuring U.S. regulators to roll back safety policies, staffers at the federal agency that monitors reactors sparked concerns Tuesday with official recommendations that include scaling back required inspections to save money.
According to The Associated Press, which first reported on NRC staffers’ suggestions:
The recommendations, made public Tuesday, include reducing the time and scope of some annual inspections at the nation’s 90-plus nuclear power plants. Some other inspections would be cut from every two years to every three years.
Some of the staff’s recommendations would require a vote by the commission, which has a majority of […]