‘An insanely bad move’: Experts sound alarm as Trump’s nuclear safety agency weighs rollback of plant inspections

Stephan: The dying nuclear power industry has done what all large rich threatened corporate entities do. They have bought a government that will protect them. As to you and your safety, that is hardly a factor. Am I exaggerating, or lying? Read this report.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said one member of Congress, “needs to do more—not less—to ensure nuclear reactor safety.”

After months of experts raising alarm over the nuclear power industry pressuring U.S. regulators to roll back safety policies, staffers at the federal agency that monitors reactors sparked concerns Tuesday with official recommendations that include scaling back required inspections to save money.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has spent months reviewing its enforcement policies—and, as part of that process, sought input from industry groups, as Common Dreams detailed in March. In response, the industry representatives requested shifting to more “self-assessments,” limiting public disclosures for “lower-level” problems at plants, and easing the “burden of radiation-protection and emergency-preparedness inspections.”