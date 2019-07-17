The GOP’s favorite myth about tax cuts is being destroyed in Kansas

Stephan: Republicans cannot govern effectively, if effectively means a government fostering the wellbeing of society and not just a few rich people. Republican Sam Brownback, the disastrously incompetent former governor of Kansas, is example number two, Trump being example number one. Here's the latest on the Brownback "experiment" as he called it.

Kansas had one of the worst economies in the Midwest when, in June 2017, its state legislature reversed former Gov. Sam Brownback’s disastrous tax cuts for the wealthy. And according to CNBC America’s Top States for Business study, Kansas is now the state with the most improved economy in the U.S. and is enjoying a budget surplus.

In 2018, Kansas’ economy came in at an embarrassing #45 in the Top States for Business study and at #35 overall — and since then, it has improved by 16 points in general as well as by 16 points in the economy category, according to CNBC.