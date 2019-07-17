Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout

Author:     Laura Zhou
Source:     South China Morning Post
Publication Date:     : 2:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019
 Link: Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout
Stephan:   If Trump doesn't work for Putin, then he is destroying the U.S. for free out of stupidity.  I wonder if all those Trump-supporting farmers realize what they have done to themselves and whether they will vote for him again?

Russia’s largest food producer, which began shipping poultry products to China last month, is ready to begin supplying pork and soybeans to the world’s most populous nation. Credit: AFP

Russia’s leading meat producer has said it is ready to fill the supply gap left by the US as the world’s most populous market struggles with the double blow of a devastating swine fever epidemic and a protracted trade war.

Cherkizovo Group, the largest meat producer in Russia, began shipping poultry products to China last month, and is now looking forward to selling pork and soybeans there, according to CEO Sergey Mikhailov, in an interview with the South China Morning Post on Thursday.

Hopes that China would buy more pork, soybean and other protein products from the US were dashed last month after trade negotiations with the Trump […]

