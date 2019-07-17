Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout

Russia’s leading meat producer has said it is ready to fill the supply gap left by the US as the world’s most populous market struggles with the double blow of a devastating swine fever epidemic and a protracted trade war.
Cherkizovo Group, the largest meat producer in Russia, began shipping poultry products to China last month, and is now looking forward to selling pork and soybeans there, according to CEO Sergey Mikhailov, in an interview with the South China Morning Post on Thursday.
Hopes that China would buy more pork, soybean and other protein products from the US were dashed last month after trade negotiations with the Trump […]