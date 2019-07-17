Carter’s Quiet Revolution

In December 1976, one month before beginning his single term as president, Jimmy Carter hosted some of the most preeminent civil rights figures and black leaders in the country at the stately governor’s mansion in Atlanta. Rep. Andrew Young, the Atlanta congressman and former executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was there to accept a position as ambassador to the United Nations. Judge Frank M. Johnson, a white federal judge whose landmark rulings helped end public segregation throughout the South, met with Carter to discuss a top role in the Department of Justice. Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., also paid the president-elect a visit.
Then there was Democratic Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi. Eastland, whose name has returned to the news in recent weeks following controversial comments by Joe Biden, had little in common with the […]
Wow. How effective a thoughtful, detail-focused plan Carter’s was, and once again, I had no idea. But perhaps this powerful background to the typical historical view of Carter is part of why he is so beloved in retirement. And perhaps this story will gradually emerge to shape how the future judges his presidency, if we end up having a coherent-enough future to enable societal memory.
I’m almost 70 and I remember well the Carter administration. I didn’t know about the judicial appointments which provide one more reason to celebrate that time. I never brought into the idea that he was a failure as president.
Can you imagine how different our country might be if ray-gun had not been elected which was based very much on the oil shortage and the Iran hostage situation and the failure of the rescue-none of it Carter’s fault. This has lead to the great devolution and the reestablishment of almost total oligarchical control of the US. The country is rapidly becoming ungovernable much to the delight of the trumpian masses.
Which one of the Dems running has the integrity and the political skills to win against the trumpian madness. Seems to me that it is not how radical the agenda but how can whomever reestablish ethical effective governance not in service to the oligarchy-maybe that is a radical concept.
If we, as Democrats, gain control of the senate and especially get rid of McConnell there will be hope to change the system the same way Carter did, bless his soul. Carter was a great president and is still doing good things especially with his homes for humanity project.