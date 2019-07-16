Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Voting Laws Roundup 2019

Source:     Brennan Center for Justice
Publication Date:     July 10, 2019
Stephan:   Here is the state of our democracy's electoral system. What should be simple, universal and untainted by partisanship is, in fact, complicated and often biased.

With elections rapidly approaching, and with so much riding at both national and state level on voter turnout, the stakes could not be higher.
Credit: Justin Lane/EPA

With most legislatures closed, major positive reforms were enacted, but a handful of states made it more difficult to vote.

At this point in the year, 42 state legislatures have concluded their last regular legislative session in the leadup to a presidential election year. Looking back at this session, three new, Democratic trifectas – New York, Nevada, and Colorado – were responsible for an outsize portion of the most impactful expansive voting laws enacted so far this year.[i]

At the same time, a late-session surge in legislation cutting back voting access was successful in creating new restrictions in five states. Most significantly, in Florida, a new restriction cuts back on the gains made by Amendment 4. This new restriction could dramatically curtail the number of people who get their voting […]

