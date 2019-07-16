Most US women won’t dine alone with opposite sex, survey suggests

Stephan: This poll reveals something very interesting about American culture. How would you have answered?

Many eyebrows were raised when it emerged US Vice-President Mike Pence would not dine alone with a woman who was not his wife.

How old fashioned, the internet cried.

Only, now it seems he is not alone.

A surprise poll for the New York Times has discovered more than half of women agree with him – as well as 45% of men.

And as for a drink? Forget about it. Just 29% of women think that would be appropriate in a one-on-one situation.

However, the poll – conducted by Morning Consult, surveying almost 5,300 people – found the numbers shift considerably according to your politics: the more liberal your views, the more likely you were to mix with a member of the opposite sex, one on one.

Just 62% of Republicans found it acceptable, compared to 71% of Democrats.

Similar divides can also be seen according to religion – […]