KS Congressman Roger Marshall, MD lays blame on women for abortion, lack of abstinence

Stephan: This is what many Republicans believe but never say.

Dr. Roger Marshall, MD spoke in Dodge City, Kansas, Saturday at the conclusion of an anti-choice, straight pride parade, and offered his thoughts on the issue of abortion in America.

Speaking in front of the audience, Marshall had a chilling observation about the future of choice in America, as republished in The Dodge City Globe:

“For the next decades,” Marshall said, “these pro-life federal judges will make a difference in this country long after I’m gone.

“I am not trying to get political here, these are objective facts.”

But he continued his assessment of the problem with abortion and the lack of godliness in America by wondering aloud who might really be at fault

Marshall says he is pro-abstinence and advocates that young boys and men turn to God instead of the media as their hormones begin to happen.

For young girls and women has says to, “Just say no.”

“I have never heard of a girl being disrespected in her locker room when she said no,” Marshall said. “For boys, show self-respect and show restraint and girls, just say no. Get involved in groups that will make a difference within the Pro-Life movement.

Marshall’s assessment, that there would be fewer issues if women would, […]