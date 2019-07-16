KS Congressman Roger Marshall, MD lays blame on women for abortion, lack of abstinence

Dr. Roger Marshall, MD spoke in Dodge City, Kansas, Saturday at the conclusion of an anti-choice, straight pride parade, and offered his thoughts on the issue of abortion in America.
Speaking in front of the audience, Marshall had a chilling observation about the future of choice in America, as republished in The Dodge City Globe:
“For the next decades,” Marshall said, “these pro-life federal judges will make a difference in this country long after I’m gone.
“I am not trying to get political here, these are objective facts.”
But he continued his assessment of the problem with abortion and the lack of godliness in America by wondering aloud who might really be at fault
Marshall says he is pro-abstinence and advocates that young boys and men turn to God instead of the media as their hormones begin to happen.
For young girls and women has says to, “Just say no.”
“I have never heard of a girl being disrespected in her locker room when she said no,” Marshall said. “For boys, show self-respect and show restraint and girls, just say no. Get involved in groups that will make a difference within the Pro-Life movement.
Marshall’s assessment, that there would be fewer issues if women would, […]
As my colleagues who marched in 1972 with me for Women’s Rights all say: “I can’t believe we still have to deal with this shit”. Is it really 2019? This is patriarchy at its finest, determined to bring everything back to the good old days during the dark ages, when women were slaves, which was further decreed by a misogynist biblical war god with no mother, wife, or daughters. And if a woman dared to assert a few human rights the Inquisition stepped right on in.
On the hopeful side, women ARE rising, all around the world, and it is a wave that is not going to be repressed. Half the human race wants to be more than a third class citizen and a breeding machine for the other half……and I personally think the arising of women might just have a lot to do with saving the Earth. Earth=Mother.