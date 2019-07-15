Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, July 15th, 2019

E.P.A. Plans to Curtail the Ability of Communities to Oppose Pollution Permits

Author:     Coral Davenport
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     July 12, 2019
Stephan:   Your wellbeing is the last thing on the mind of Trump and the Republican Party. I don't know how many ways they have to make that clear. It amazes me that the thrall of willful ignorance of the Trump supporters is impenetrable in the face of these endless reports of actions that vouchsafe this truth. Here is the latest. Now they want to make it impossible for you to resist the corporate priorities, even when they destroy your life, and the life of your community. Really.

A paper mill near a residential area in Maine. The planned new rules would end communities’ ability to appeal pollution permits.
Credit: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald/Getty

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to weaken rules that for the past quarter-century have given communities a voice in deciding how much pollution may legally be released by nearby power plants and factories.

The changes would eliminate the ability of individuals or community advocates to appeal against E.P.A.-issued pollution permits before a panel of agency judges. However, the industrial permit-holders could still appeal to the panel, known as the Environmental Appeals Board, to allow them to increase their pollution.

The draft plan was described by three people familiar with the document, who requested anonymity because the proposal is not yet public. The document has been largely completed, they said, and the next step would be to announce the proposed rule change and seek public comment.

“This is outrageous,” said Richard Lazarus, an environmental […]

