‘What’s the point?’ Lawmakers fess up to not fully reading the Mueller report

Stephan: The incompetence, the corruption, the failure of both the Democratic and Republican Congressional Parties to effectively address what Trump is doing to America is of an historical nature. Their motives may differ, their justifications are not the same, but the effect is. And nowhere has it been made clearer than in the fact that a large percentage of Congress members, in both the Senate and the House, have never bothered to read the Mueller report. They have other personal agendas that take precedence over the interests of the country.

Time for a Mueller report reality check: Only a small segment of America’s most powerful have read it.

President Donald Trump can’t give a straight answer about the subject. More than a dozen members of Congress readily admitted to POLITICO that they too have skipped around rather than studying every one of the special counsel report’s 448 pages. And despite the report technically ranking as a best-seller, only a tiny fraction of the American public has actually cracked the cover and really dived in.

“What’s the point?” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who like many other lawmakers recently interviewed in the Capitol acknowledged they hadn’t completed their own comprehensive read.

The result, say lawmakers, historians and cultural critics, is a giant literacy gap in the country when it comes to the most authoritative examination into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential […]