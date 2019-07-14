‘What’s the point?’ Lawmakers fess up to not fully reading the Mueller report

Time for a Mueller report reality check: Only a small segment of America’s most powerful have read it.
President Donald Trump can’t give a straight answer about the subject. More than a dozen members of Congress readily admitted to POLITICO that they too have skipped around rather than studying every one of the special counsel report’s 448 pages. And despite the report technically ranking as a best-seller, only a tiny fraction of the American public has actually cracked the cover and really dived in.
“What’s the point?” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who like many other lawmakers recently interviewed in the Capitol acknowledged they hadn’t completed their own comprehensive read.
The result, say lawmakers, historians and cultural critics, is a giant literacy gap in the country when it comes to the most authoritative examination into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential […]
This leaves me so saddened, that our elected Congress is either so indifferent, corrupt, or powerless that they can watch the deconstruction of the constitutional United States by corruption and in particular a whollly corrupt man, in plain view, and do nothing…….it demonstrates the American democracy I grew up with is, as President Carter has said, now fully an oligarchy. If Trump is elected again, not only, in my opinion, will it be the end of the American experiment in democracy, but the beginning of the terror of fully realized American fascism.
I find Pelosi extremely disturbing, just as I sensed before she became the House Speaker. Her blatant lack of respect and ignorance about the number of up and coming progressive voters who are represented by AOC, et al goes beyond offensiveness. I sense she’s waited and wanted to step into the House Speaker role; believes it was her ‘due.’ She refused to meet them to talk about the climate crisis, among other things. If she continues on her current course, she will destroy any potential the Dems may have to win the 2020 Presidential election. The millennials have proven to be the largest active group of voters in years. And worse, Pelosi has put a target for the haters, the Supremacists on AOC and Ilhan. That said, we are still months from the elections and during that time, much can happen. I believe it’s important to stay focused on possibilities, on positive change that is occurring and could be amplified.