Trump officials deleting mentions of ‘climate change’ from U.S. Geological Survey press releases

Stephan: The Trump administration thinks the American public are too ignorant to pay much attention to climate change, and they don't want to talk about it, because it complicates the greed of their corporate masters. Everything now being done in the U.S. government is for short-term profit. Meanwhile in China they are planning 50 years out. Which country do you think will be the world leader by then?

A March news release from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) touted a new study that could be useful for infrastructure planning along the California coastline. At least that’s how President Donald Trump’s administration conveyed it.

The news release hardly stood out. It focused on the methodology of the study rather than its major findings, which showed that climate change could have a withering effect on California’s economy by inundating real estate over the next few decades.

An earlier draft of the news release, written by researchers, was sanitized by Trump administration officials, who removed references to the dire effects of climate change after delaying its release for several months, according to three federal officials who saw it. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, would face more than $100 billion in damages related to climate change and sea-level rise by the end of the century. It found that three to seven […]