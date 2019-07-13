Millions in US taxpayers’ money invested in private prison firms

Stephan: Private corporations are being paid $752 a night to keep children in concentration camps, without proper bathrooms, showers, or even cooked warm food. Did you ever think a sentence like that could or would be written about the United States of America? These children are financially little taps sunk into the public treasury, which means you and I are paying to torture children, and emotionally damage them for life. Don't you just feel all warm and fuzzy about that? No? me neither, it makes me want to puke.

Millions of US taxpayer dollars are being invested into private prison operators involved in the detention of thousands of migrants across the United States, an investigation shows. Immigration agency secretly searches millions of Americans’ ID photos

Some of the largest investments, which are by pension funds for public sector workers such as teachers and firefighters, come from states with “sanctuary” policies, such as New York, California and Oregon.

Nationwide, at least 20 pension funds and plans have invested in Geo Group or CoreCivic, the two biggest private prison operators, according to a Guardian/Documented analysis of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

These funds range from big organizations like the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPers), which manages $81bn in stock holdings, to the more modestly sized funds like the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.3bn.

Public worker funds across the US have at least $67m currently invested in the two companies, according to filings from the first quarter of 2019, which probably show just a portion of […]