About one-in-six U.S. teachers work second jobs – and not just in the summer87

Stephan: Schools and childcare are very important to me, as you may have guessed given the stories I do in SR. As a human it is a matter of compassion and wellbeing; as a researcher my ongoing study of the Theorem of Wellbeing; as a futurist, the nation's future. On the basis of data, I know that fostering wellbeing is more efficient, more productive, nicer to live under, more enduring, easier to implement, and much much cheaper. The poverty, and poor outcome data of American public schools is the well-known antipode. Far less well known is the reality of life for public school teachers. I say all this as background to my outrage about this story.

Classes have ended for the summer at public schools across the United States, but a sizable share of teachers are still hard at work at second jobs outside the classroom.

Among all public elementary and secondary school teachers in the U.S., 16% worked non-school summer jobs in the break before the 2015-16 school year. Notably, about the same share of teachers (18%) had second jobs during the 2015-16 school year, too, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). This makes teachers about three times as likely as U.S. workers overall to balance multiple jobs, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. (Multiple jobholders have made up a small but steady portion of the U.S. labor force since 1970.)

On average, a teacher’s summer job earnings account for 7% of their total annual income, according to the NCES data. Earnings from a second job during the school year make up an average of 9% of […]