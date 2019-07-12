The California coast is disappearing under the rising sea. Our choices are grim

Stephan: In California it is dawning on citizens and politicians alike that climate change is going to devastate the coast and cities of that state. Here is a comprehensive look at the future. I have a lot of readers in California, I hope you all pay attention to this.

THE CALIFORNIA COAST GREW AND PROSPERED during a remarkable moment in history when the sea was at its tamest.

But the mighty Pacific, unbeknownst to all, was nearing its final years of a calm but unusual cycle that had lulled dreaming settlers into a false sense of endless summer.

Elsewhere, Miami has been drowning, Louisiana shrinking, North Carolina’s beaches disappearing like a time lapse with no ending. While other regions grappled with destructive waves and rising seas, the West Coast for decades was spared by a rare confluence of favorable winds and cooler water. This “sea level rise suppression,” as scientists call it, went largely undetected. Blinded from the consequences of a warming planet, Californians kept building right to the water’s edge.

But lines in the sand are meant to shift. In the last 100 years, the sea rose less than 9 inches in California. By the end of this century , the surge could be greater than 9 feet.

Wildfire and drought dominate the climate […]