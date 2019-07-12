Study: Rising sea levels could cost Virginia $31 billion, Maryland $27 billion by 2040

Stephan: In the previous story we looked at what California faces as a result of sea rise. This is what the same thing looks like on the East Coast. As you read this please realize and remember that one way or another you are going to pay for all this -- plus you may lose your home in the process. To see what your state is likely to face in costs resulting from sea rise click through to: https://www.climatecosts2040.org/rankings. You will be appalled.

A climate study has estimated the costs associated with sea level rise by 2040. Virginia and Maryland are near the top of the list of hardest hit states.

n of potential costs of constructing seawalls in 22 coastal states and the District of Columbia.

Florida ($75.8 billion), Louisiana ($38.4 billion) and North Carolina ($34.8 billion) are projected to have the highest costs.

Virginia ranks fourth on the list at $31.2 billion and Maryland is fifth at $27.4 billion.

The District of Columbia is listed at number 23 with estimated costs of $138 million.

The study released in June says U.S. overall costs will top $400 billion.

The analysis was done in conjunction with engineering firm Resilient Analytics and the University of Colorado.

The study used a sea level rise model, storm surge estimates and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shoreline data.