Editor’s Note – Sea Rise

Stephan: Day after day, week after week, I keep waiting for climate change to become the lead story. Instead, all I read and see is the endless political horserace coverage the media likes, and the ongoing stories of the corruption, criminality, and mind-boggling dishonesty of the American government. So I have dedicated today's SR to just one aspect of climate change, sea rise, laying out some facts about how many people will be affected -- basically one out of three -- and what it will cost -- hundreds of billions, and actually probably over a trillion dollars. Put those two things together and you can get a sense of the social instability that is coming in America. I hope this will stimulate my readers to begin to think and plan about their own situations.