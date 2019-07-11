The Deepening Crisis in Evangelical Christianity

Thursday, July 11th, 2019
Stephan: It is my view that the most dangerous group in the United States is not inner-city youth gangs, or something like that. Rather it is White evangelical christofascists. I don't know whether it is a matter of low IQ, willful ignorance, the Fox propaganda operation they all watch or what. But they actually believe, as this report describes, that Trump is God's chosen leader for America, and they support the moral abyss that is the Trump administration without reservation. Trump was right. He could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York, and this group would give him a pass, just as they have his lies, his cheating, his corruption, and his confessed sexual molestation.
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) stands with Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. after delivering keynote address at commencement in Lynchburg, Virginia, U.S., May 13, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Yuri Gripas
Last week, Ralph Reed, the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s founder and chairman, told the group, “There has never been anyone who has defended us and who has fought for us, who we have loved more than Donald J. Trump. No one!”
Reed is partially right; for many evangelical Christians, there is no political figure whom they have loved more than Donald Trump.
It is strange indeed, the cult of evangelical christianity, and they could not have chosen a stranger “messiah” than the corrupt donald trump and his corrupt family. it is also tragic that at this crucial time in global humanity’s crisis these people with their tyrannical medievil mythos should have so much power. As a mythologist specializing in archetypes of the Divine Feminine (and their cultural erasure) it is profoundly disturbing to me and my colleagues on many levels. Humanity has committed genocide over and over and over in the name of “God” or “Gods”, but the Christian religion has one hell of a genocide history, including the Inquisition, which killed some 9 million people, mostly women and girls, or the “conversion” of the peoples of South America by the good Fathers, or………….it is ironic, indeed, that they call their religious figure the “prince of peace”.
And yet, it seems that religious extremism arises often with crisis and fear, and as climate change and the economic impovrishment being created by the american oligarchy deepens, I fear that much more of this christofacism will keep arising. As religious systems go, conservative christianity has evolved to be quite a nasty bit of social engineering, with a patriarchal, vengeful god at the helm, mythologically speaking…….what the great mythologist Joseph Campbell called “an old god with a lot of rules and no mercy.”