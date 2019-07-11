The Deepening Crisis in Evangelical Christianity

Stephan: It is my view that the most dangerous group in the United States is not inner-city youth gangs, or something like that. Rather it is White evangelical christofascists. I don't know whether it is a matter of low IQ, willful ignorance, the Fox propaganda operation they all watch or what. But they actually believe, as this report describes, that Trump is God's chosen leader for America, and they support the moral abyss that is the Trump administration without reservation. Trump was right. He could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York, and this group would give him a pass, just as they have his lies, his cheating, his corruption, and his confessed sexual molestation.

Last week, Ralph Reed, the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s founder and chairman, told the group, “There has never been anyone who has defended us and who has fought for us, who we have loved more than Donald J. Trump. No one!”

Reed is partially right; for many evangelical Christians, there is no political figure whom they have loved more than Donald Trump.