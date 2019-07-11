Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Survey says 68% of white evangelicals don’t believe the U.S. has a responsibility to accept refugees

Author:     Marissa Higgins
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Monday July 08, 2019 · 12:31 PM PDT
Stephan:   The ugly truth is that the defining characteristic of over two-thirds of White evangelicals is they are not Christians in any way consistent with Jesus' teachings; they just use the language of Christianity. What they really are is racists. Not casual, but dedicated racists. I do not say this lightly. I say it on the basis of facts. Here are some of them.

Trump and his racist core group.
Credit: Getty

White people are less likely to say that the United States has a responsibility to accept refugees when compared to black and Hispanic populations, according to the results of a Pew Research Center survey. The survey was conducted in April and May.

Notably, an incredible 68% of white evangelical Protestants say the U.S. does not have a responsibility to accept refugees. Only about one-quarter of Republicans (and Republican-leaning independents) agree that we need to accept refugees. This number has dropped from 35%, compared to the February after Donald Trump took office.

This is not good. Instead of taking a swing away from Trump’s inhumane policy moves, conservatives are leaning in on them.

Thankfully, 51% of Americans do agree that the U.S. has a responsibility to accept refugees. Some 74% of Democrats agree with this sentiment, too; 65% of adults with no religious affiliation say we have a responsibility to accept refugees, which is them practicing what others preach.

Women, those with higher levels […]

  1. Beth Alexander on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:51 am

    The link to the full article has been corrected.

  2. sam crespi on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:37 am

    It’s not just the US. It’s a growing global reaction to accepting refugees.