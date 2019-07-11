Survey says 68% of white evangelicals don’t believe the U.S. has a responsibility to accept refugees

White people are less likely to say that the United States has a responsibility to accept refugees when compared to black and Hispanic populations, according to the results of a Pew Research Center survey. The survey was conducted in April and May.

Notably, an incredible 68% of white evangelical Protestants say the U.S. does not have a responsibility to accept refugees. Only about one-quarter of Republicans (and Republican-leaning independents) agree that we need to accept refugees. This number has dropped from 35%, compared to the February after Donald Trump took office.

This is not good. Instead of taking a swing away from Trump’s inhumane policy moves, conservatives are leaning in on them.

Thankfully, 51% of Americans do agree that the U.S. has a responsibility to accept refugees. Some 74% of Democrats agree with this sentiment, too; 65% of adults with no religious affiliation say we have a responsibility to accept refugees, which is them practicing what others preach.

Women, those with higher levels […]