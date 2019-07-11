A math equation that predicts the end of humanity

Stephan: This morning I got an email from a reader who asked me, How long do you think we have, Stephan. With climate change and everything, how long do you think humanity will last?" I didn't really have an answer so I went looking for what others might have said. I found a lot of nonsense, a lot of ideological and religious BS, and then I found this.

The most mind-boggling controversy in the contemporary philosophy of science is the “doomsday argument,” a claim that a mathematical formula can predict how long the human race will survive. It gives us even odds that our species will meet its end within the next 760 years.

The doomsday argument doesn’t tell what’s going to kill us — it just gives the date (very, very approximately).

When I first came across this idea, I thought it was absurd. A prediction must be founded on data, not math! That is by no means an uncommon reaction. One critic, physicist Eric J. Lerner, branded doomsday “pseudo-science, a mere manipulation of numbers.”

Yet I now believe the doomsday prediction merits serious attention — I’ve written my latest book about it. Start with J. Richard Gott III. He’s a Princeton astrophysicist, one of several scholars who independently formulated the doomsday argument in the last decades of the 20th century. (Others […]