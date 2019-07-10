Scientists say they found a cure for HIV in some mice. Humans could be next.

Stephan: Here is what may be some wonderful news. Across the world over 35 million people have died as a result of HIV/AIDS, now an end may be in sight.

Researchers say they have removed HIV from the DNA of mice, an achievement the scientists say could be an early step toward an elusive cure for humans.

The breakthrough, detailed earlier this week in a study credited to more than 30 scientists from Temple University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was made possible by an antiviral drug in combination with the tool called CRISPR that can edit genes. The researchers eliminated HIV in nine of 23 mice that were modified so their immune systems better mimicked those of humans.

Clinical trials for the gene-editing component of the cure could start as early as next year if the Food and Drug Administration approves them, said Kamel Khalili, one of the study’s senior investigators. But he and other HIV experts emphasized that there is a big scientific leap from promising results in mice to success in humans.

“We knew what we needed to do, but the technology was unavailable,” Khalili told The Washington Post, saying he and his team […]