There is no ‘right’ v ‘left’: it is Trump and the oligarchs against the rest

I keep hearing that the Democratic party has moved “left” and that Democratic candidates may be “too far left”.
But in an era of unprecedented concentration of wealth and political power at the top, I can’t help wondering what it means to be “left”.
A half-century ago, when America had a large and growing middle class, those on the “left” sought stronger social safety nets and more public investment in schools, roads and research. Those on the “right” sought greater reliance on the free market.
But as wealth and power have concentrated at the top, everyone else – whether on the old right or the old left – has become disempowered and less secure.
Safety nets have unraveled, public investments have waned and the free market has been taken over by crony capitalism and corporate welfare cheats. Washington and state capitals are overwhelmed by money coming from the super rich, Wall Street and big corporations.
Divide-and-conquer makes the rest of us puppets, fighting […]
An insightful and disturbing article. How very fast, I sometimes think, our democracy has unravelled, or perhaps it is just that with the election of Trump, the oligarchy no longer makes any attempt whatsoever to hide themselves and their agenda, and the cynicism of a paid off government that has become so corrupt and confident of its power. We are heading for the edge of the cliff economically, and the ultimate issue will be the disasters that will come with climate change. I sorrow every day that instead of preparing for both social and environmental disaster, our country is now “led” by sociopaths and sociopathic corporate interests with no concern for life, only for mindless and obscene profit for the 1%. Perhaps a revolution will come from all of this, but I fear America is too complacent and divided for that to happen, at least in time to effectively counter the suffering ahead.
I agree with what you say, and at the same time, it’s necessary to call attention to many of the younger generations’ focus on CONSUMPTION. They’re also in the loop when it comes to blind use of resources. I understand the desire to be able to pay one’s bills, have a comfortable place to live, good food, etc. education, childcare, health care, etc. Those things are very important.
And while there are many younger people who focus on community and connectivity, etc. many are focused on becoming, or patterning after oligarchs. I AM very excited about younger voters AND concerned about a repeat of 2016. Progress was made in 2018, especially when it came to empowering and electing women who were elected in equal numbers to their male counterparts. I’m concerned about voters uniting together behind a more progressive/liberal candidate. Boots on the ground pushing against gerry mandering. At this point, it’s about having the Absolutely Perfect candidate for President, but a much better one. Don’t get me wrong, I shudder when I think of Biden, who’s locked in a mindset that’s rooted in the past. And who was initially backed by the 1%.
I agree with you also, Lauren, we need a revolution. Just how we bring all the people together is the problem. All the people must have the knowledge of what is happening and why it is happening. Just how we accomplish this is the question we must answer now. How can we make the Trump supporters understand what their actions are doing to our country? There must be a way to convert them. I truly believe an “intention experiment” using all the deep meditators on earth to concentrate on bringing this revolution about by implanting into the “Trumper’s” minds the facts needed to change them.
A great many billionaires’ fortunes are based on what consumers buy, use, etc. And a number of billionaires are part of the circle of growing awareness who have the $$ and the connections, the leverage to support changes from fossil fuels to alternative energy, education, etc.