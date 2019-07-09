Norway Invites You to Explore Its Electric Vehicle Paradise

Stephan: Norway has competent governance, not perfect but competent and committed to fostering wellbeing. By almost any social outcome data you choose to name, Norway exceeds the United States. This is what their road transportation already looks like.

If you’re used to road tripping in America, where two-thirds of all new vehicles sold are hulking, gasoline-powered SUVs or pickups, the streets of Norway are like a vehicular Bizarro World. Not because they’re dominated by Nordic brands, the Volvos and Saabs of past and present. Or because they’re lined with tiny Smarts and VW Up!s, squeezed into parking spaces smaller than some American humans. They’re strange because Norway has the world’s highest purchase rates of electric vehicles.

In the land of the Norwegians, battery-powered rides are so ubiquitous, it is as if you’ve traveled 10 or 20 years into our transportation future. Jaguar I-Paces, Audi E-tron SUVs, VW E-Golfs, Hyundai Konas, and other vehicles rarely spotted in the States stream down highways and side streets en masse, like Ford F-150s and Toyota RAV4s do here.

The Land of the Midnight Sun, though, isn’t content to just have its […]