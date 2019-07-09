Agriculture Department Suspends Critical Tracking Of Plunging Honey Bee Population

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that it’s suspending tracking the plunging honeybee population because of a budget shortfall.
The department will suspend data collection for its Honey Bee Colonies report, and officials did not say when — or if — it would be restarted. It will release data already collected from January 2018 through April of this year.
The Agricultural Department has been a key source of data on the insects, which is critically important to scientists and farmers.
The number of honey bee hives, vital to pollinating crops for the agricultural industry and other plants for wildlife, plummeted from