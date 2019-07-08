Judges are complicit in the opioid epidemic says new analysis

Stephan: The creation of the opioid epidemic, a perfectly legal drug addiction crisis, is usually blamed on the pharmaceutical industry, and they certainly bear great responsibility. But the truth that dare not speak its name is that the entire legal infrastructure of governance and law enforcement in the United States has been complicit in this disaster that has killed tens of thousands. This article discusses just the role of judges in this debacle. We really don't value anything but profit in this country.

Big Pharma is notorious for their role in the opioid epidemic that has killed more than half a million Americans. But according to a new analysis, judges have played a major contributing role as well.

An analysis of U.S. court secrecy, conducted by Reuters, shows that by sealing evidence from the public, judges may have lengthened and deepened the epidemic.

In 2001 the first lawsuit filed by a state against a Big Pharma company that manufactured OxyContin began. West Virginia brought the suit against Purdue Pharma LP, accusing them of minimizing the drug’s risks and telling doctors that it was less addictive than other opioids.

During the discovery part of the case, thousands of internal memos from Purdue, including marketing plans and sales calls to doctors, were made available to the prosecution. This mountain of evidence convinced Judge Booker T. Stephens that the prosecution had enough material to convince a jury that Purdue was deliberately lying in their sales pitches to doctors.

The problem is, Judge Stephens sealed this information from the public after Purdue […]