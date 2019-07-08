A Former Industry Insider Reveals How Drug Companies Jack Up Prices

Stephan: Another confirmation that the U.S. illness profit system, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, is interested in only one thing -- profit. Achieved by milking the American public of as much money as they can get away with, as witnessed by the grotesque prices for drugs in this country.

Frances Leath no longer works in management for pharmaceutical industry giant Eli Lilly and Company, but she keeps tabs on the company where she spent the first 15 years of her career. She still lives in Indianapolis, home of the company headquarters. She has watched as Lilly’s dramatic increases in the price of insulin have triggered regular protests by angry patients, class-action lawsuits, and Congressional criticism.

Yet the company has continued to ratchet up the price. The same vial of Lilly’s Humalog insulin that was priced at $21 in 1996 can cost as much as $275 today. Especially when research shows that the same vial is manufactured for about $5, and that Americans are suffering and even dying because they can’t afford their insulin, this approach can seem shocking.

Not to Frances Leath. “I’m not surprised a bit,” she says.

It was not always this way at Lilly. When she started her career, there was an internal company […]