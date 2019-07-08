A 100% renewable grid isn’t just feasible, it’s in the works in Europe

Stephan: Here in the U.S. our government is committed to keeping carbon energy alive as long as possible. Meanwhile, in countries run by people more competent in governance, this is what is going on. Good news for the Earth, but yet another marker describing the downward spiral of America's status and leadership in the world.

The myth that a very high level of renewables can’t be integrated into the electric grid is being demolished by the clean tech and battery storage revolution.

“By 2040, renewables make up 90% of the electricity mix in Europe, with wind and solar accounting for 80%,” predict the experts at Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) in their annual energy outlook released this week.

“Cheap renewable energy and batteries fundamentally reshape the electricity system,” explains BNEF. Since 2010, wind power globally has dropped 49% in cost. Both solar and battery prices have plummeted 85%.

PRICE DROPS IN SOLAR, WIND, BATTERIES SINCE 2010. CREDIT: BNEF.

In fact, many countries are already at very high levels of renewable power: Iceland (100%), Paraguay (100%), Costa Rica (98%), Norway (97%), Uruguay (96.5%), Kenya (91%), New Zealand (84%), Austria (80%), Brazil (80%), Austria (74%), Canada (65%) and Denmark (61%). The main renewables in these countries are […]