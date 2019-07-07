Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, July 7th, 2019

The Nation’s Largest Commercial Insurance Company Has Ditched Covering Coal. That’s a Big Deal.

Author:     CHRIS D’ANGELO
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     6 July 2019
 Link: The Nation’s Largest Commercial Insurance Company Has Ditched Covering Coal. That’s a Big Deal.
Stephan:   Here is more good news about coal. In spite of everything Trump and the Republicans are doing to keep it alive coal is in its death throes. Unfortunately, what could have been a managed transition instead is going to be an incoherent crisis.

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

Climate advocates have been pressuring U.S. insurance companies to end their support for the dirty energies driving the global crisis, and on Tuesday they claimed their first big win.

Chubb Ltd., the nation’s largest commercial insurance company, announced it will move away from insuring and investing in coal. It becomes the first major U.S. insurance company to take such action, joining more than a dozen European and Australian insurers that have already adopted similar policies.

Chubb will no longer underwrite the construction of new coal-fired power plants, according to the policy. It will also stop investing in companies that generate more than 30% of their revenues from coal mining or production, as well as phase out existing coverage for mining and utility companies that exceed the 30% threshold.

“Chubb recognizes the reality of climate change and the substantial impact of human activity on our planet,” Evan […]

Read the Full Article