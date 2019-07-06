Global Effort to Plant a Trillion Trees ‘Overwhelmingly’ Among Most Effective—and Cheapest—Solutions to Climate Emergency: Study

Amid record-setting temperatures worldwide and predictions by experts that this year will be among the hottest humanity has ever seen, researchers behind a new study say a rapid global effort to plant billions of trees and the restoration of forests would be the “most effective” strategy for battling the planetary climate emergency.
“It is available now, it is the cheapest one possible, and every one of us can get involved.”
—Tom Crowther, lead researcher
Based on a model of the potential for restoring trees worldwide to capture atmospheric carbon that is heating the planet, a Europe-based research team found that currently “there is room for an extra 0.9 billion hectares (2.22 billion acres) of canopy cover, which could store 205 gigatonnes of carbon in areas that would naturally support woodlands and forests.”
Lead researcher Tom Crowther, a professor at the Swiss university ETH Zürich, explained to Metro that “if we act now, this could cut carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by up to 25 percent to levels last seen almost a century ago.” A worldwide planting program, […]
A world wide effort to reforest the planet with the unused land should be priority financed by taxes on fossil fuels.
Stephen have you seen this video by the Boring Company on transporting commodities and finished Products? https://youtu.be/EbAglDYul1M