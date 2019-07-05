Independent of everything: Is America too dumb for democracy?

Independence Day presents a good opportunity to consider that many Americans act as if their young country is independent from the rest of the world. The former popularity of the mindless slogan, “My country right or wrong,” offers a perfect summary of America’s suicidal self-absorption. When the fireworks no longer illuminate the sky, the barbecue is down to bones, and the hangovers begin to commence, a genuine act of patriotism would insist on the widespread realization that small-minded chauvinism is not virtuous. One need to look no further than the early stages of the presidential campaign to survey the damage of a country’s inability to look beyond its own borders.
The provincialism of American culture renders its politics both farcical and dangerous. While it is encouraging to see previously “extreme” and “radical” ideas, such as socialized medicine, paid family leave and debt-free higher education, become mainstream in the Democratic Party, it is also amusing to imagine a French or Canadian observer watching American politicians debate a national health care program as if […]
I have noticed some interesting symptoms of late. One is the attempt to mirror everything back at you as though you have no insight – that is accusing you of the same thing they are guilty of ‘but’ interpreting it to mean something different from you. For instance Trumps spokeswoman in the UK accusing the scientist who said his golf course had destroyed an eco system, of being ignorant. The scientist meant he had ignored its right to exist as a unique phenomena, whereas she meant (his spokeswoman) that the scientist had ignored her right to do as she and her boss pleased. This is a straightforward case of short term gain for long term loss(crime in other words). Legality is long term gain for short term loss (spending money to save life, rather than saving or gaining money at a cost to life). There is also inappropriate responses to incidents. I think of Trump saying that if the democrats had let him build his wall, then the man and his daughter would not have drowned trying to cross into America. The motive that moved them to try to get into the land of milk and honey as they saw it, was seeing their own country as hell on Earth. A wall would not stop their desperate actions anymore than the flood into Europe by Middle East refugees was stopped by the hazard of the open sea of the Mediterranean. Responsible people deal in facts – this generation deals in the self and selfies
I don’t believe it’s a matter of being ‘dumb’ and to assume that when engaging with others immediately sets up barriers to engaging in meaningful ways. For decades, Americans haven’t even voted – and the greatest numbers of non-voters were Dems. Democracy is, in essence, a living organism and for it to remain healthy, there must be active .participation. It’s vital that we all learn better ways of communicating. I was delighted to see what happened in Portland on July 3rd, when activists, and a group trained in empathy who work with immigrants and first responders who’ve experienced trauma/tramatic events formed a coalition. The cops stood back and the Proud Patriots retreated. There is Alot we can do, learn. And the largest group of voters ever will be going to the polls in 2020. Many of them are young progressives, who understand Climate Crisis, violence, gun issues, etc better than older generations. I was delighted to read the the head of OPEC, the GLOBAL fossil fuel alliance (mainly oil) publicly stated that Gret Thurnberg and you activists were the most powerful (dangerous) threats to fossil fuels. SHE – Thunberg publicly thanked him for that honor! The press and media standards remain – if it bleeds, it leads. They’re pushing divisiveness, while on the ground, all across America and around the globe, people are rising, awakening in ways we’ve never seen before.
I continue to believe we’re living in the ‘the best of times and the worst of times.’ And am celebrating the gathering of hope, life-affirming ideas and actions. That remains my primary focus. I know the bad stuff, the scary stuff.. I’m informed but it’s not going to take the lead in my life.