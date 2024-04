When it comes to creating waste, no one tops the U.S. And when it comes to recycling waste, well, the U.S. is one of the worst, according to a new analysis by the English risk management firm Verisk Maplecroft.

The numbers for the outsized contribution to the global waste crisis by the U.S. are staggering. The U.S. makes up only four percent of the world’s population, but produces 12 percent of the world’s global waste. By contrast, China and India make up more than 36 percent of the world’s population and produce 27 percent of global municipal solid waste, as The Guardian reported.