Over One-Tenth of Global Population Could Lack Drinking Water by 2030

Stephan: As this article describes within 11 years 700 million people around the world will lack drinking water. What do you think those people will do? What would you do if you couldn't get a drink of water, flush a toilet, or wash yourself? Move? Become a refugee? Can you imagine what 700 million people on the move across the national borders of the world's nations is going to be like? Everyone who studies the data can see this coming, but nothing is being done to prepare for it.

Outside on my front porch, alder chip smoke billows out of my small smoker. The racks inside the tin smoker are filled with wild-caught Alaskan Coho salmon, provided to me by my friend Jonathan. He and his wife take their three daughters in their fishing boat and head north from our town on the north coast of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula for the late summer salmon runs in Southeastern Alaska. They return with a hull full of frozen fish, for those of us here lucky enough to have placed our orders for it.

Several friends here attached to the land where I live are also outside, busy doing their own things: one is preparing his sailboat to launch in a week, another is working in the garden, two others are pitching a tent, another is out working his summer job with the Washington […]