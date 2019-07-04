GOP congressman urges Trump to reject Supreme Court ruling on citizenship question

Stephan: This is a Republican Representative from Texas. Do I need to say more? This man was elected by his neighbors. He is just that, a representative.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to ignore the Supreme Court’s decision on a controversial census citizenship question, advising him to print the survey with the question regardless of the court’s ruling.

“It’s the lawyers advising him,” Roy tweeted, evidently referring to the Supreme Court Justices. “[Trump] should ignore them. Completely. Print the Census with the questions — and issue a statement explaining why — ‘because we should.’ Done.”

Roy, a freshman conservative lawmaker whose most famous exploit up until now has been blocking a $19 billion disaster aid package, has been a consistent supporter both of the citizenship question and of Trump’s border wall. He doubled down on his stance later Tuesday night after he was accused by Twitter users of being “lawless.”

“Lawless is the state of our border. Lawless is being ruled by Judges on matters of policy choices,” he wrote. “Lawless is NOT rightly advising the President to follow the […]