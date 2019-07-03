Why are Norwegians so happy? In a word: ‘koselig’

Stephan: Americans have an hysterical fear of socialism, not realizing that the United States is a totally socialist economy; it's just that the socialism is entirely for the rich. When you have socialism -- read social policies designed to foster wellbeing -- for the middle class and poor, what you get is a happy productive healthy society. Facts are facts.

Go to your happy place. Go on, close your eyes and picture it. Take a deep breath and hold it in your mind’s eye for a long, joyful moment.

Already, you feel more relaxed, less stressed, happier. And you aren’t even physically there.

My happy place looks and feels a lot like the common motifs many share: It’s both in nature and insulated from it, like a cabin in the woods. I’m sitting by the golden light of a fireplace in a stuffed chair, under a blanket, with a warm beverage and engrossing book in hand. Music is playing, but it’s slow and quiet. Family and friends are there, too. We’ll play an unhurried card or board game and share funny stories. We’ll eat a delicious meal together. It’s snowing or raining, and we watch the weather unfold, go out in it and then enjoy coming back inside again. I don’t need any other distractions in my happy place. I have everything […]