USDA plans to scale back regulation of genetically modified plants

Stephan: The one constant amongst the people appointed by Trump to senior positions is that they are all corrupt former lobbyists for the economic sector they are now supposed to oversee and regulate... or not. To a person, they are doing everything they can to help their corporate masters at the expense of the American populace.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 10 (UPI) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to deregulate many future genetically engineered crops.

The move is “in response to advances in genetic engineering,” the USDA said in a statement.

The changes are detailed in a proposed new rule that would revise the agency’s current method for regulating genetically modified plants. The USDA is currently accepting comments on the proposal.

As of Monday, none had been submitted, and the public response from both industry groups and scientists so far has been fairly mute as the groups digest the complex proposed new regulations.

Officials at the American Seed Trade Association — which represents companies that produce and distribute seeds and breed plants — said they […]