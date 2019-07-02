Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019

U.S. Corn, Soybean Rating Continue to be Dismal, USDA Crop Progress

Author:     Mike McGinnis
Source:     Successful Farming
Publication Date:     6/24/2019
 Link: U.S. Corn, Soybean Rating Continue to be Dismal, USDA Crop Progress
Stephan:   Expect food prices to start going up significantly. I suggest you start looking around for a farmers' market, or a CSA. Food, like water is going to become an increasingly stresssful issue for average Americans.

A flooded cornfield.
Credit: Succesful Farming

DES MOINES, Iowa — While all of the corn crop is still not planted, the first U.S. soybean crop condition rating of the year is sharply below a year ago’s rating.

Today’s grading of the soybean crop’s condition is the lowest initial rating of the year since 1992, when it hit 52%.

CORN

In its Crop Progress Report Monday, the USDA pegged U.S. corn planting at 96% complete, behind the 100% five-year average.

The planting rate is below what the trade had expected.

In its report, the USDA pegged the corn crop as in 56% good/excellent condition, below last week’s 59% rating.

As of Sunday, Ohio’s corn crop was rated 39% good, excellent; Indiana 43%, Illinois 47%, Iowa 62%, and Nebraska 77%.

Also, 89% of the U.S. corn has emerged vs. a 99% five-year average.

Corn0624

SOYBEANS

In its report, the USDA pegged the U.S. soybean planting completion rate at 85% vs. a 97% five-year average.

The nation’s crop is rated as 54% good/excellent vs. […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    It seems weird, but I have no pears and no cherries on my trees this year. It is the first year since 1991 that we have no pears. I wish I knew why. No blossoms appeared at all on the pear tree, the same with the cherries. We did get a lot of rain though, and other crops are doing ok, especially lettuce and kale, which we are already eating. It is definitely a strange year, even though I appreciate not having to water the gardens.