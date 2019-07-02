Agriculture Department buries studies showing dangers of climate change

Stephan: It took decades to build the scientific infrastructure that made America a world leader in agriculture research. Now, because Trump and his corporate cronies, don't like what science is saying about climate change, this entire matrix of science is being disassembled. It will leave the United States grossly unprepared in hundreds of way to have the scientific expertise to deal with the consequences of the change in climate. Consider just this from the report that follows. "The studies range from a groundbreaking discovery that rice loses vitamins in a carbon-rich environment — a potentially serious health concern for the 600 million people world-wide whose diet consists mostly of rice."

The Trump administration has refused to publicize dozens of government-funded studies that carry warnings about the effects of climate change, defying a longstanding practice of touting such findings by the Agriculture Department’s acclaimed in-house scientists.

The studies range from a groundbreaking discovery that rice loses vitamins in a carbon-rich environment — a potentially serious health concern for the 600 million people world-wide whose diet consists mostly of rice (emphasis added) — to a finding that climate change could exacerbate allergy seasons to a warning to farmers about the reduction in quality of grasses important for raising cattle.

All of these studies were peer-reviewed by scientists and cleared through the non-partisan Agricultural Research Service, one of the world’s leading sources of scientific information for farmers and consumers.

None of the studies were focused on the causes of global warming – an often politically charged issue. Rather, the research examined the wide-ranging effects of rising carbon dioxide, increasing temperatures and volatile weather.