Trump remains dominant among white voters — Democrats can’t afford to be complacent

Stephan: This article makes a very good point. The problem with America is the White christofascist cult of Americans, the Trumpers, and the only thing that will fix what they are doing to the country is enough young people and women voting for the Democratic candidate.
Yes, I know the Democratic leadership is spineless and cynical in its calculations. It doesn't matter. The only way we are going to return to a country of laws, and create a society based on fostering wellbeing is if enough non-Trumpers vote, and clean out the zombies of both parties and replace them with a House and Senate of ethical humans, and retake the White House. That means, you, me, our friends and family, and their friends and so on. Are you up for it?
Credit: The Daily Beast
An elevator pitch is a simplified version of a complex idea, used to woo a potential investor, editor, sponsor or someone else with the power to “greenlight” a project. An elevator pitch should take no longer than 30 seconds.
The 20 Democratic candidates on stage during the first two nights of first presidential debates each had only slightly more time than that to sell their ideas to the American people.
On Wednesday night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren dominated among a field of lesser, “second-tier” candidates as deemed by their polling numbers. She is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. In essence, Warren was the adult at the kid’s table. Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker put in noteworthy performances — although they are essentially auditioning for vice president.
On Thursday night, Sen. Kamala Harris showed herself to be a star and a likely future president of the United States. Bernie Sanders is a broken record playing the same old song — albeit a good one — but the novelty is […]
Just watched MSNBC interview with the medal of honor recipient that trump just hung the medal on. Really classic trump honoring someone involved in the illegal, unprovoked invasion of a another country and the death of hundreds of thousands. This from cadet bone-spurs who avoided any service to anyone but himself and is worshiped by his base.
This Salon article simply and clearly speaks to why trump could win in 2020 and how the Dems could defeat him by sticking to a simple, direct, clear message: “The Republicans are trying to kill you. The Republicans are making you sick. Republicans don’t care about your family. Republicans don’t want you to vote. Republicans are stealing your money and giving it to rich people. Donald Trump thinks you are stupid.”
I liked this article, but there may be more points to be made, especially about the coming strategy on the horrible oil spill in the gulf and how Trump handles it. If he does nothing then his head should role, and he would be gone. This, to me is going to be a key issue in the near future, along with the already horrible acts Trump has done against the environment.