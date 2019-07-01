American Missiles Found in Libyan Rebel Compound

Stephan: Part of the American military-industrial corporate strategy is to encourage the sale of weaponry to countries in upheaval. And no where is there a bigger market or customers with deeper pockets than in the middle east. And of course the recipient-purchasers use those materials for their own purposes. This is what happened to some of it. Now Trump is selling nuclear technology to Saudi and a prince who... well, you know the story, and Trump is quite clear why he is doing it. Once again it is corporate profit over any other consideration. This isn't geopolitical strategy, this is greed.

Libyan government fighters discovered a cache of powerful American missiles, usually sold only to close American allies, at a captured rebel base in the mountains south of Tripoli this week.

The four Javelin anti-tank missiles, which cost more than $170,000 each, had ended up bolstering the arsenal of Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose forces are waging a military campaign to take over Libya and overthrow a government the United States supports.

Markings on the missiles’ shipping containers indicate that they were originally sold to the United Arab Emirates, an important American partner, in 2008.

If the Emirates transferred the weapons to General Hifter, it would likely violate the sales agreement with the United States as well as a United Nations arms embargo.

Officials at the State Department and Defense Department said Friday they had opened investigations into how the weapons ended up on the Libyan battlefield.

“We take all allegations of misuse of U.S. origin defense articles very seriously,” […]