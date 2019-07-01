184 House Republicans just voted against securing elections

Stephan: I keep saying that the Republican Party does not like or support honest democracy, and the reason I keep saying that is things like this keep happening. What amazes me is that it is all done so openly, there is no shame, it is all transactional. A portion of us, these representatives and those who voted for them, no longer support a fair and vital democracy. They have something else in mind, and they don't hide it.

The House of Representatives passed the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (SAFE Act) on Thursday, on a 225 to 184 vote. While the bill’s provisions to ensure a paper trail for American’s ballots, give accessibility and privacy for citizens with disabilities, and avoid foreign rigging would seem fairly non-controversial, just one Republican voted for the bill, along with all 224 Democrats present.

Back in 2018, the Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee issued a report following its investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign illegally coordinated with Russia’s meddling efforts. The investigation and report — which drew criticism from the committee’s Democrats, who called it “superficial” — were led by Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX).

While Conaway and his team said they did not find any illegal coordination by Trump, they did find significant meddling by Russia and criticized both […]