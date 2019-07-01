Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, July 1st, 2019

184 House Republicans just voted against securing elections

Author:     JOSH ISRAEL
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     JUN 28, 2019, 10:53 AM
Stephan:   I keep saying that the Republican Party does not like or support honest democracy, and the reason I keep saying that is things like this keep happening. What amazes me is that it is all done so openly, there is no shame, it is all transactional. A portion of us, these representatives and those who voted for them, no longer support a fair and vital democracy. They have something else in mind, and they don't hide it.

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who took over the lead on the committee’s investigation after committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) recused himself.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The House of Representatives passed the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (SAFE Act) on Thursday, on a 225 to 184 vote. While the bill’s provisions to ensure a paper trail for American’s ballots, give accessibility and privacy for citizens with disabilities, and avoid foreign rigging would seem fairly non-controversial, just one Republican voted for the bill, along with all 224 Democrats present.

Back in 2018, the Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee issued a report following its investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign illegally coordinated with Russia’s meddling efforts. The investigation and report — which drew criticism from the committee’s Democrats, who called it “superficial” — were led by Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX).

While Conaway and his team said they did not find any illegal coordination by Trump, they did find significant meddling by Russia and criticized both […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    The Republicans want a complete coup, no matter what the voters want. The Republican Senators and Representatives are all sending us backwards not a progressive forward movement for the people, only a movement for the rich people and corporations.